Commentators and fans left confused by NRL Bunker call

NRL referee Chris Sutton and Bunker officials were left confused by a captain’s challenge that stopped the match for more than two minutes during the Raiders 36-8 win over the Broncos on Saturday night.

Broncos hooker Jake Turpin stepped out from dummy-half close to the Raiders line and tried to pass but the ball went to ground when Jack Wighton slapped at Turpin’s arm from marker.

Referee Chris Sutton explains his decision to Brisbane players. (FOX Sports)

The Raiders ended up with possession but referee Chris Sutton ruled the Raiders knocked on. That led to Brisbane challenging the decision – calling for a penalty against Wighton for being offside at marker.

Replays showed that Wighton was offside and play was delayed while the referee and the NRL Bunker discussed whether a captain’s challenge could be made on an offside play.

The Bunker ruled Wighton was offside which would usually end in a penalty to Brisbane but that a captain’s challenge couldn’t be used to rule on that specific play.

It then came back with its decision which left players and viewers totally confused.

The Raiders regained possession due to mutual infringement since they had the ball when referee Sutton stopped time for the challenge.

“Zero tackle to Canberra. Mutual infringement, I blowed my whistle without someone being tackled and Canberra had the ball,” Sutton explained to the players.

The Broncos kept their challenge but the call left commentators and fans on social media totally bewildered.

“Houston we do have a problem here,” Andrew Voss said.

“They found an indiscretion that cannot be challenged.

“I think on that basis they have lost their challenge… or do they keep their challenge?

“I suppose they do because if you go back to their original no he didn’t knock on.

“Chris Sutton then said the result of the play was, well I blew my whistle before a tackle was made so therefore mutual infringement Canberra have possession.

“They will keep their challenge. Very complicated all of that there.”