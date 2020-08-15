Colorado 82 over Independence Pass reopens to limited traffic

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Colorado 82 over Independence Pass has reopened with limited access and alternating traffic, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on either side of the pass will experience alternating traffic flow controlled by flagging personnel, CDOT said in a news release.

The pass closed this week because of the Grizzly Creek fire and safety concerns over heavy traffic volumes as Colorado 82 became an alternate route.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR