Collingwood Magpies star Brody Mihocek stretchered off concussed, Melbourne Demons, Aaron vandenBerg

The Melbourne Demons scored a memorable 56-point win over Collingwood to move into the top-eight, while the Magpies added to their growing injury list after a shocking collision involving Brody Mihocek.

The Demons led throughout all four quarters to storm to a convincing 100-44 victory in what was one of their most complete performances of the season.

“It helps when you kick straight,” Christian Petracca told Fox Sports after the game.

“Defence is where we start and I think our offense flowed from that.

“We’ve got a lot of talent we’ve got a lot of strengths. We’ve had a really good preseason. It’s probably the healthiest lit we’ve had in the last couple of years, so we’re running games out pretty well. “

Unfortunately for Collingwood the story of the night was Mihocek, who had to be stretchered off The Gabba after a nasty collision with Melbourne’s Aaron vandenBerg left him motionless on the turf.

Mihocek has played 51 consecutive games for Collingwood since making his debut, but he may face a stint on the sidelines after suffering a concussion on Saturday night.

The Magpies’ next game is days away now, however the severity of Mihocek’s concussion is not yet known.

The accident happened in the second quarter with the Magpies advancing inside 50. Mihocek was tracking back under a high ball when he came off second best in the contest.

“[He had] eyes only for the footy, running back with the flight,” Demons legend Garry Lyon said on Fox Sports’ commentary.

“That is unfortunate for Brody Mihocek.

“Don’t tell me footy is not a hard game. Let’s just hope, the most important thing of all, that he’s ok. They’re calling for the stretcher. Doesn’t look good.”

Brody Mihocek of the Magpies lies still on the ground after a collision (Getty)

A stretcher was rushed out onto the ground and almost a dozen trainers and medical staff surrounded Mihocek as he was carefully treated.

“It was the initial body contact and then contact when his head hit the ground too, so the double whammy,” AFL great Nick Riewoldt said of the incident.

“A really brave act from Mihocek.

“That was a brave contest from all the players involved.

“When you do see such a large number of people around, the inclination can be to think, ‘Gee this is a really, really serious one.’ We hope it’s not, but doesn’t matter what end of the spectrum it is, they’re going to take this level of care for everyone in any circumstance.”

Brody Mihocek of the Magpies leaves the ground with an injury (Getty)

Play was stopped for several minutes as Mihoceck was gently transported off the ground. Sideline commentator and former Lions star Alastair Lynch said you could hear a pin drop in Brisbane.

“There’s absolute silence here at The Gabba,” he said.

“5,000 people and you can’t hear a word. Everyone is just waiting and looking on hoping for the best for Mihocek.

“This is a difficult few minutes in the lead-up to half time. It sucks your guts out when you see one of your players go down.”

Brody Mihocek of the Magpies lies still on the ground after a collision (Getty)

At halftime Collingwood caoch Nathan Buckley gave a brief update on Mihocek’s condition, and confirmed that he hadn’t yet been sent to hospital, but it was likely he’d have to visit.

“We wont see him the rest of the night. Takes a pretty big hit to take him down,” Buckley said.

Sam Reid also left the game late, escorted back to the sheds with a Magpies trainer, suggesting he too may have sustained an injury.

Mihocek was given a rousing applause by those couple of thousand in attendance at The Gabba as he was carried off into the locker room, and there were some positive signs as he moved his arms and legs on the stretcher.

The Melbourne Demons didn’t let the stoppage affect their momentum, taking a 32-point lead into the halftime break and never taking their foot off the pedal.

“The way they started this game which is what Melbourne fans should be most pleased with,” Lyon said post-game.

“They played a really smart brand of footy and got the results.

“Their ball use has been so much more precise.”