Chris D’Elia Replaced by Tig Notaro in ‘Army of the Dead’ Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WENN

The Zack Snyder-directed zombie film, which has wrapped production last year, will undergo reshoots to incorporate Notaro’s role after D’Elia is accused of sexual harassment by multiple underage girls.

Chris D’Elia has lost his part in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” amid sexual misconduct allegations against him. The actor will be replaced by Tig Notaro in the upcoming Netflix movie, says The Hollywood Reporter.

The zombie movie wrapped principal photography late last year and had been in post-production when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. Now, the movie will undergo “a quick round of reshoots to incorporate Notaro’s role.”

Due to the restrictions placed during the COVID-19 pandemic and actors being already dispersed post-filming, Notaro’s role will be added with the combination of reshooting scenes opposite an acting partner to using green screen and CG technology to blend her in.

“Army of the Dead” has an all-star cast led by Dave Bautista, with Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiryouki Sanada, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder and Samantha Win among other actors starring in. The plot takes place after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas and follows a group of mercernaries who take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. It is being billed as a “spiritual sequel” to Snyder’s 2004 film “Dawn of the Dead“.

Snyder directed and co-wrote the movie, in addition to producing it with his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller via their Stone Quarry banner. The film, which will be released on streaming platform Netflix, hasn’t got a release date just yet.

Notaro recently appeared in Noah Hawley’s 2019 drama “Lucy in the Sky” starring Natalie Portman. The comedian, who is a cancer survivor, has also completed the filming of Sia Furler‘s musical drama film “Music“, in which she plays a TV host.

As for D’Elia, he has been facing allegations of sexual harassment, grooming and solicitation of nude photos launched by multiple underage girls. He denied the allegations, saying that he had neither “knowingly pursued any underage women at any point” nor “met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.” In the wake of the scandal, he was dropped by his agency and his planned unscripted show on Netflix has been scrapped.