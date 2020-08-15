China Expands Digital Yuan Trials to Beijing and Neighboring Provinces By Cointelegraph

China Expands Digital Yuan Trials to Beijing and Neighboring Provinces
China’s Commerce Ministry announced today that it will expand the trials of the nation’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) to include Beijing, as well as Tianjin and Hebei provinces.
According to an Aug. 14 report by the Wall Street Journal, there is not yet a set time when the expanded pilot program of the Chinese CBDC will begin. Still, the nation’s Ministry of Commerce announced that the policy framework should be complete by the end of 2020.
