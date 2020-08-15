Celebrities Who Come to Ellen DeGeneres’ Defense Amid Show’s Toxic Environment Accusations

Despite the criticisms of workplace harassment, toxicity and insufferable attitude, some celebrity friends have came to the 62-year-old TV host and comedienne’s defense.

Mounting allegations, including toxic workplace accusations and mean behavior claims, have been leveled at Ellen DeGeneres and her popular talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“. Former and current employees at the show as well as some stars have spoken out against the 62-year-old presenter, who has issued an apology amid the scandal.

Despite the criticisms of workplace harassment, toxicity and insufferable attitude, some celebrity friends have came to the TV host’s defense. Led by Ellen’s wife Portia de Rossi, they showed support to Ellen and shared that their experience working with the award-winning star had been nothing but pleasant.

Making use of their social media accounts, they defended her friend to shut down the damning allegations against her. Find out those who refuse to jump on the hate bandwagon against Ellen.

1. Portia de Rossi Warner Bros./Michael Rozman Unsurprisingly, Portia de Rossi is the one standing at the very front line to defend her wife. On Monday, August 3, the model took to Instagram to share a strong message through a photo that said, “I Stand By Ellen.” The picture also had the show’s mantra, “Be Kind To One Another,” on it. <br /> Captioning the snap, Portia wrote, “To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support.” Portia, who married Ellen in 2018, also demanded a stop at bot attacks with a hashtag. “Ellen has done so much good for people and is such a bright light in a world with such negativity i.e. Trump. No one person is perfect and she will be the first to admit it. She is real. She is kind. She is brave. We are lucky to have her. I know I am grateful she is in the world,” a fan wrote in the comment section to support Portia.

2. Scooter Braun Warner Bros. Justin Bieber‘s manager Scooter Braun is also among those who defend Ellen amid the mean behavior accusations. Writing in a series of tweets on July 31, he said, “People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality.” He continued to gush over Ellen, “Needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today.”

3. Ted Cruz Instagram Republican senator Ted Cruz has also publicly supported Ellen amid the backlash despite not knowing her personally. In a tweet on August 3, Ted blamed it on the “intolerant left” as well as condemning cancel culture. “I don’t know Ellen, but this WaPo chronology makes the whole ‘scandal’ look like an exercise in Cancel Culture trying to destroy her bc she wasn’t woke enough to throw Kevin Hart overboard or be hateful to George W Bush,” he wrote on the blue bird. “Today’s Left is deeply intolerant.”

4. Geraldo Rivera WENN Also joining the list of celebrities defending Ellen is Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera. The 77-year-old took to Twitter to remind everyone that Ellen has done and accomplished so much, calling out people for not defending her for that. “Watching the #CancelCulture mob turn [email protected] and work hard to undo everything Ellen DeGeneres has accomplished in her groundbreaking career should be instructive to all,” he noted. “She made history bringing acceptance to a marginalized segment of society. Where are her defenders?”

5. Sophia Grace and Rosie McClelland Warner Bros. Cousins Sophia Grace and Rosie McClelland found fame after being regular guests on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” following their viral cover of Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Bass”. Amid the allegations of toxic work environment on the show, 13-year-old Rosie felt the need to “talk from my experiences and my heart!!!!” Rosie, who started at the @theellenshow when she was just 5, claimed that she and her family “only ever experienced positive and caring vibes from all producers and Ellen herself! @edglavin @tvsmaryconnelly and @andylassner have always been amazing to me and my family and I literally grew up on this show so I can only talk from my experiences but I think that it is important to share these right now!” She went on saying, “I would never disregard other people’s experiences but it’s just important to talk about all the good that @theellenshow has done over the years and the lives it has supported and changed! I stand by a show that has been amazing throughout my childhood! … Love you Ellen. always!”

6. Jann Arden WENN Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden has also spoken out to defend Ellen. She shared on Twitter that she was treated nicely by the TV host despite her being nobody at the time they met. “#ellenDegeneres was very nice to me when I met her- and I’m nobody. It was around 1996 I think… I played the theme song on her sit-com. It was such an exciting gig to be honest. She’s worked her a** off- built a lot of goodness into her work. That counts,” she tweeted.

7. Jerry O’Connell Warner Bros. Joining in others, Jerry O’Connell made public his support for Ellen. The “Sliders” star took to his Twitter account to share a “I Stand by Ellen” poster which was first posted online by Portia. “Love @TheEllenShow & @portiaderossi Always have. Always will,” so Jerry declared in the caption. A fan echoed the sentiment, replying, “glad to finally see a friend stand by her. that’s what friends do there for good and bad times. if it’s TRUE, hopefully she can learn and improve.”

8. Ashton Kutcher Warner Bros. Amid claims that Ellen was being mean to others, Ashton Kutcher can testify that she’s nothing like that to him. The “Killers” actor shared in a tweet on August 4, “I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes.” He doubled down on his statement when one of his followers pointed out that he’s a celebrity while those who claimed to be treated badly by Ellen were her current and former employees. “Too bad her staff doesn’t have ‘teams,’ ” so the fan wrote, to which Ashton replied, “No but they are part of one and those individuals should be held accountable.”

9. Jay Leno Warner Bros. Jay Leno is standing by Ellen. The former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” made use of his Twitter account to publicly declare that he wouldn’t “discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay.” He added, “The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person. I fully support her.” Jay, who first met Ellen when she was just breaking into the stand-up comedy scene, once gushed over Ellen and her talent. “I always thought you were really funny because comedy is comedy. I always hated the term ‘comedienne.’ When I was a kid, they had comedians and ‘comediennes,’ which were female. Comedy is comedy. Funny is funny,” he raved.

10. Alec Baldwin Warner Bros./Michael Rozman As a recurring guest on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, it’s only natural for Alec Baldwin to speak out about the backlash. The “Saturday Night Live” star detailed his experience working with Ellen on the popular show. “In the entertainment business, sometimes people can go too far in pursuit of a creative or commercial goal. Or people who work for you may do so. Having stated that, @TheEllenShow has always been kind to me. So . . . there’s that,” he wrote on Twitter.

11. Nacho Figueras Warner Bros. Despite everything, Ellen is a “wonderful human being” to Nacho Figueras. The Polo champion and famous close friend of Prince Harry spoke out in support of Ellen in a lengthy Instagram post on August 2. “I have been patiently waiting for someone with more authority than me to speak up about what a great human being @theellenshow is,” he began his post. Saying that Ellen “is nice to absolutely everyone, the guy serving the coffee, the person in the elevator, the security guy and the owner of the venue,” he went on to add that “Everyone loves her because that is who she is. She makes the world a better place for millions of people everyday and we cannot hit her because something may have not been perfect.” He noted that “no one is perfect, and we cannot control everything.

So I stand for you my friend and I challenge all the amazing people that know you and call you a friend to say who you are. The world has become a very dangerous place because it seems that we cannot make anything right. If I am going to be criticized for defending someone that I think deserves to be defended then so be it.”

12. Diane Keaton Warner Bros. Diane Keaton has also supported Ellen amid the accusations. Taking it to her Instagram account, the “Annie Hall” actress recalled when she made an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” back in 2018. “I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I’VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME. @theellenshow,” she wrote in the caption.

13. Katy Perry Warner Bros./Michael Rozman Katy Perry refuses to stay mum while her friend is getting backlash. The “Fireworks” hitmaker shared to her Twitter followers on August 4 that while she knew that she “can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own,” she wanted “to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought.” Her public support for Ellen earned her criticism but Katy didn’t seem to regret it. “I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience,” the pregnant singer told The Times on August 14. “I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.”

14. Kevin Hart Warner Bros. Kevin Hart returns his support to Ellen after she defended him after scandal regarding his homophobic remarks and jokes, which cost him a hosting gig at the Oscars 2018. At the time, Ellen invited him to her show where she forgave the actor and applauded his change of behavior and maturity. “It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f***ing planet,” Kevin wrote in an Instagram post on August 4. “She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love.” <br /> “Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate s**t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon….This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences….It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen…,” he concluded his message.