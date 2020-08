That was one heck of a play-in game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies at Walt Disney World in Orlando Saturday afternoon.

The winner would go on to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs next week.

Up 119-116 with just over 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Blazers forward and future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony nailed a dagger three to put this game out of reach and send Portland to the postseason.