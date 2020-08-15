Carlton Blues’ Jack Newnes kicks game winning goal after siren against Fremantle Dockers, Andrew Brayshaw, umpires free kick

In wet conditions Fremantle and Carlton scrapped their way to a low-scoring, heart-stopping AFL thriller at Optus Stadium with a game-winning goal after the siren from Jack Newnes sealing a 40-36 win.

It came down to the very last minute of the game with Fremantle just a couple of points ahead as the final seconds ticked down.

It looked as though the Dockers were going to hold on too until umpires made a decisive call. Carlton appeared to kick it out of bounds on the full with less that 10 seconds on the clock, however a free kick was awarded down-field where the ball went out of bounds for a late hit on the mark by Fremantle’s Andrew Brayshaw.

Enter Jack Newnes.

With Fremantle fans booing loudly in the stands, on the edge of the 50-metre line in the pocket, the final siren sounded and Newnes had the ball in his hands with his chance to win the game for his team.

After moving around some broadcast cables and getting a photographer and his equipment to get out of the way, Newnes kicked one of the sweetest goals of his career to seal an unbelievable victory for Carlton.

Jack Newnes kicks the game-winner (Seven)

As the Sherrin sailed through the sticks, Newnes rushed to teammates and was swamped in the celebrations.

“I just went through my routine,” Newnes said after the game.

“There was a couple of cameras in the way so I tried to get them moved and then I just wanted to make good contact.

“It’s incredible. We wanted that one so much. Today the win is huge for us.”

“I think it’ll build a lot of confidence for us going forward.”

Patrick Cripps explained how he always had faith that they could stay in the contest despite Fremantle seemingly having the game won in the dying moments.

“That was a clutch kick,” Cripps said, still catching his breath from the celebrations.

“To our boys’ credit we just kept chipping away. Far out that was good.”

The Blues celebrate after Jack Newnes scores a goal after the siren to win (Getty)

Carlton now remain in finals contention as a result of the nail-biting win.

“We’ve got so much belief in this group,” Cripps said.

“You learn the hard way, that’s part of the fun. I’m proud of the boys. Bloody good.”

The win was controversial though, not only for the umpire’s decision to award a free kick to Carlton, but because Newnes was given the ball instead of Michael Gibbons who appeared closer to the incident.

“In all the confusion the umpire thought Newnes was closer,” AFL great Brad Johnson said post-game on Fox Sports.

“We’ve got the benefit of going back and having a look and realising Gibbons should have been the one taking it after the siren.”

Reece Conca of the Dockers reacts as the Blues celebrate (Getty)

“It was a line-ball call the down-the-field free kick, and then the decision to award the ball to Newnes and not Gibbons,” Hawks legend Jordan Lewis added.

“It was clearly Gibbons closer.”

Still, Johnson praised the ice in the veins of Newnes to make the kick.

“That was just super,” he said.

“He just hit it pure. It was an elite kick.

“A big goal for the Blues.”

“That moment right there could be the reason they play finals this year,” Lewis said.

“You get goosebumps when you watch that type of stuff, because of how much it means for Carlton, who haven’t featured heavily in September.”