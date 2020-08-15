California State Assembly honours late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput had several accolades to his name in his career and he continued to strive for the stars till the end of his life. The actor saw a tragic end and shocked the nation when the news of his demise hit the headlines. Ever since, his family and friends have been on a lookout for the reason behind his death.

His sister Shweta Singh Kirti organised a global prayer service today in memory of the actor. Several stars came forward to pay their respects and join hands in the demand for a CBI enquiry for his case. Amidst the complexities of the case, Shweta shared a picture of herself holding a certificate from the California State Assemble, recognising Sushant,rsquo;s contributing to the society.



She spoke to a leading daily about the honour and said, “It,rsquo;s a great privilege for me to accept this honour from California State Assembly, on behalf of my brother, in remembrance and appreciation of his philanthropic work and contributions to Indian cinema. I thank the Assembly members and the Indian American community for their continuous support in these hours of crisis.”