Bryan Callen Seeks Paying Subscribers for New Podcast Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Instagram

‘The Goldbergs’ actor has released the first episode of ‘The Fighter and the Wrinks’ on celebrity site Patreon less than two weeks after he denied he would take a step back from his other podcast.

–

Embattled “The Goldbergs” star Bryan Callen is begging fans to subscribe to a new podcast, weeks after he was accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

The first episode of “The Fighter and the Wrinks”, a nickname used for Callen by his devotees, dropped on Friday, August 14 on celebrity site Patreon, and the 53-year-old is trying to gather subscribers to pay $5 (£3.80) a month to listen.

<br />

The comedian hit headlines last month when he became the subject of a Los Angeles Times expose, in which he was accused of acts including rape and assault by four women.

Callen, who denied the claims, subsequently insisted he would “obviously” take a step back from his original podcast, “The Fighter & the Kid”, which he had been hosting with former mixed marital arts fighter Brendan Schaub, but in an Instagram video released on August 2, he made it clear he did not plan to keep a low profile in the face of the troubling allegations.

“You know, when you’re in a situation like I am, you get a lot of advice from a lot of people, and it usually falls into two different categories,” he shared. “Either they tell you to post a statement, disappear, or they say lay low and let the news cycle pass you by. Well, for better or for worse, I’m not doing any of that.”

<br />

As of Friday, Callen had attracted nearly 3,500 new signups for his latest project.

His website also lists eight upcoming stand-up comedy performances, in Washington and North Carolina in October, as well as additional dates in Washington, D.C. in January, 2021.

It is unclear if the dates will still go ahead given that the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered live entertainment venues across the world.