Brisbane Lions defeat North Melbourne Kangaroos, Charlie Cameron injury, Chris Fagan coach spray

The Brisbane Lions scored a narrow 53-52 win over the struggling North Melbourne Kangaroos, but their biggest flaw continued to frustrate coach Chris Fagan.

Eyeing a top-four spot on the ladder, Fagan gave his side an all-time spray at halftime as the Lions squandered possession and chances in front of goal as their goal-kicking accuracy again came under scrutiny.

“We are in front but North have been superior in the contested ball area,” Fagan told Fox Sports at the half.

“I feel like they’ve used the ball a little bit better than us, so we need to lift.”

They did in the end, but barely. And they were helped by some off-target goal-kicking by North Melbourne too.

There was also concerns for star player Charlie Cameron who grabbed at his heavily-strapped left knee in discomfort in the third quarter in what was a well below-par game for the standout Lion.

Cameron had a flash of brilliance in the first quarter, following an incredible mark inside-50 with a bit of a taunt at the Kangaroos. However karma struck and he missed the attempt at goal, settling for a behind. It was his only score of the day, with just three marks and five disposals, raising question marks about his fitness.

Charlie Cameron was all swagger after a spectacular first quarter mark, but unfortunately he missed the goal (FOX Sports)

”If you’re going to chat, you’ve got to finish the conversation. But when you miss it, you’re open for the rebuttal,” Kangaroos legend David King said in Fox Sports’ commentary.

“They’re not taking their opportunities. That’s been the story of Brisbane’s season.”

Despite the major goal-kicking issues, Brisbane are still considered Premiership contenders, however they cannot shy away from criticism.

“We’ve got to assess Brisbane as a top-four team, and this is a really sloppy performance,” King said.

McCarthy kicks true for Lions

It was a nervy finish for the Lions against the 17th-placed Kangaroos after dominating on the scoreboard for much of the game.

Brisbane got as far ahead as 18 points, but the Kangaroos kept coming and made a late run in the fourth quarter to make the Lions sweat. Nick Larkey and Tristan Xerri each kicked a couple and young gun Cameron Zurhaar was a rare highlight for North Melbourne throughout Saturday’s match-up.

In the final minutes Zurhaar snapped true and followed that with a super mark with under two minutes left on the clock. He had a chance in that moment to bring the Kangaroos within a goal but he couldn’t split the sticks.

Scott takes strong grab and goal

A consolation goal to Zurhaar for his second of the afternoon came after the final siren which was unfortunately too little too late, with the Lions victorious in the scrappy affair.

Oscar McInerney and Lincoln McCarthy both finished with two goals each for the Lions

“The Lions have found a way to get themselves out of trouble on a day that threatened to derail their campaign,” King told Fox Sports after the game.

“In this end, this is a pretty mature performance from the Lions.”