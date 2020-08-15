Brad Stevens: Kemba Walker ‘ready to roll’

Walker has been dealing with a lingering knee issue since the NBA season resumed at Walt Disney World.

He was inactive for two games and has been held to about 25 minutes of action through six contests in Orlando. Before injuring his knee, he was averaging over 30 minutes per night.

Despite dealing with his knee injury, Walker has played an important role in the Celtics lineup. The 30-year-old is averaging 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Walker may struggle against the Sixers, though. NBC Sports’ Chris Forsberg notes that in three games against Philly this season, he’s shot 37.3 percent overall, averaging 22.3 points on 19.7 shots per game. During Walker’s 103 minutes of court time against the 76ers, the Celtics were a net rating of minus-17.7 and outscored by 34 points. The Celtics went 0-3 during those games.

If the Celtics wants to win the series against Philly, they’ll need Walker to step up in a big way.