Brad Pitt’s Mom Hasn’t Seen Grandkids for 4 Years Since His Split From Angelina Jolie

WENN

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor’s mother Jane Etta Pitt recently celebrated her 80th birthday with a large family bash in California, but his six children didn’t attend.

–

Brad Pitt‘s long custody battle with Angelina Jolie has put a strain on his mother’s relationship with his children. Jane Etta Pitt reportedly hasn’t met the actor’s six kids for four years, since the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” actress filed for divorce from the “Moneyball” star.

A source told The Sun of Jane Etta Pitt’s relationship with Brad’s six kids, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, “When they were together, Brad and Angelina would take the kids to visit their grandparents.” The source, who until recently lived in the Pitt’s neighborhood of Springfield, added, “The kids would run riot. The Pitts have a huge backyard and they would go sledding in winter and have campfires in the summer.”

But things have changed since Brad and Angie’s split as the so-called insider dished, “Jane and William haven’t had the kids visit them since, as far as I know.” Feeling sorry for Brad’s mother, the source shared, “I feel for Jane. She loves her grandchildren.”

As an evidence of this, Brad recently threw a large family bash for his mother’s 80th birthday at his luxurious Goleta home near Santa Barbara, California, but his six children didn’t come. “She is having a wonderful time,” the insider said of the party. “The children made T-shirts reading Grammy’s 80th Birthday Banger for everyone to wear, and are teaching her dance moves.”

“They’re documenting it all on their Instagram stories and Jane looks so happy to be surrounded by her family in such a beautiful setting,” the source added. “You can’t help but wonder if she misses Brad’s kids, though. Their cousins certainly wish the Jolie-Pitt kids were there, but unfortunately, they barely know them anymore.”

While Jane loves her grandchildren, the source claimed there had been a rift between Brad’s mom and Angie since the beginning. “But her and Angie never really saw eye to eye. Jane is a Christian conservative who once slammed gay marriage, while Angelina is a liberal who has dated women, so it was never a recipe for a friendship,” so it’s claimed. “But no one ever thought it would turn out like this.”