Boston’s Federal Reserve Bank and MIT to Tackle Digital Currency Research By Cointelegraph

Boston’s Federal Reserve Bank and MIT to Tackle Digital Currency Research
The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston has entered into a partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to better understand the concept of digital currencies.
The bank will work with MIT researchers on a multiyear project to develop and test the use cases of a “hypothetical” central bank digital currency (CBDC), said Fed Governor Lael Brainard during her speech at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
