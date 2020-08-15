Barcelona players booed by fans after 8-2 humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich scored eight times against Barcelona as the German side inflicted a record defeat on the Catalans.

The astonishing 8-2 win saw Barcelona, five times Champions League winner, knocked out in the quarterfinals.

On a humiliating night in Portugal for Barcelona, Bayern became the first team to score eight goals in a Champions League knockout match, while Barca conceded eight in a match for the first since 1946.

When Barcelona players arrived at their hotel in Lisbon, fans were seen booing them, some of them chanting “shame”.