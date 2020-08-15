Baltic PMs urge Belarus to hold ‘free and fair’ elections By

© . Belarusian President Lukashenko chairs a meeting in Minsk



VILNIUS () – The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Saturday called on Belarus to conduct new “free and fair” elections as protests swelled against President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed poll victory.

A new vote should be held “in a transparent way with the participation of international observers”, the leaders said in a joint statement after meeting in Estonia.

They urged Belarus to refrain from violence and release political prisoners and detained protesters. They also called for European Union sanctions on those responsible for violence.