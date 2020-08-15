Home Business Bad Crypto News of the Week By Cointelegraph

Bull Runs, Mining, and Tor Attacks: Bad Crypto News of the Week

Last week, the news was all about lift-off. This week, it’s all about the leveling off. Bitcoin ends the week around $11,400, a fall of about 2.7 percent over the last seven days. That drop included a correction of $700 in one day so the question now is whether the bullish moment has gone or will Bitcoin push on to $15,000?

Its first mission will be to break the resistance at $12,000. Bitcoin failed to do that twice in ten days but consolidated after each failure, which some experts believe is evidence of a continued bull run.

