Austin Dillon tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Daytona race

Austin Dillon will not be competing in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.
Dillon has tested positive for the coronavirus, Richard Childress Racing announced Sunday.
Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 car for Sunday’s race. The 21-year-old will be making his Cup Series debut.
Dillon is ninth in the Cup Series standings after winning in Texas on July 19. He finished eighth in last Sunday’s race in Michigan.
