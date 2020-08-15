As companies start using AI-software to detect race or ethnicity, often as part of market research, researchers worry it will fuel bias and discrimination (Parmy Olson/Wall Street Journal)

Parmy Olson / Wall Street Journal:
As companies start using AI-software to detect race or ethnicity, often as part of market research, researchers worry it will fuel bias and discrimination — When Revlon Inc. wanted to know what lipstick women of different races and in different countries were wearing, the cosmetics giant didn’t need to send out a survey.
