Apple $5 weekend movie sale delivers new all-time lows on recent releases

Isaac Novak
It’s been a good week for deals on Apple’s iTunes movie storefront so far with Tuesday’s bundle promotion still on-going alongside yesterday’s TV show sale. Now, we’re getting a fresh batch of $5 movies as part of Apple’s weekend price drops. All of which will become a permanent addition to your library. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Apple weekend movie sale now live

Here you’ll find all of the top $5 movie deals from Apple’s weekend movie sale. Typically at least $10 and as much as $20 on more recent releases, today’s sale delivers a number of all-time lows. Our favorite deals include:

  • Apollo 11
  • Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
  • Woodstock
  • Redeye
  • Free Solo
  • Dinner for Schmucks
  • Inside Job
  • The Biggest Little Farm
  • Amy
  • Three Identical Strangers
  • Eddie Murphy Raw
  • Dogtown and Z-Boys
  • The Fog of War
  • Waiting for Superman
  • Spellbound
  • I Kill Giants
  • Undefeated
  • Bombay Beach
  • Taxi to the Dark Side
  • Faces Places
  • Citizen Four

Make sure to check out Tuesday’s sale for additional deals on movie bundles, various titles from $4, and a selection of $1 rentals.

