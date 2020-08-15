Angela Bassett and Oprah Winfrey Tapped for New HBO Drama ‘Between the World and Me’

WENN

The upcoming television show is adapted from Ta-Nehisi Coates’ 2015 New York Times bestseller of the same title which was originally adapted for the stage in 2018.

Angela Bassett and Oprah Winfrey will lead the cast of new HBO drama “Between the World and Me“.

The upcoming TV special will feature elements of that production and celebrity readings from Coates’ book.

Apollo Theater executive producer Kamilah Forbes, who directed the stage show, will oversee the TV adaptation.

Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, Tariq ‘Black Thought‘ Trotter, Courtney B. Vance, Pauletta Washington, and “This Is Us” star Susan Kelechi Watson will also be part of the special.