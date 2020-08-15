All Bases Covered From Crypto to Stablecoins By Cointelegraph

Enter Facebook Financial: All Bases Covered From Crypto to Stablecoins



Despite regulators across the board giving a cold shoulder to Facebook’s ambitious plan to install a worldwide crypto-based payment system called Libra, the company’s enthusiasm for moving into the digital payments space is only mounting. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the social media hegemon has realigned its forces on this front, arranging all its payments-related subsidiaries into a single group called Facebook (NASDAQ:) Financial.

David Marcus, co-creator of Libra and head of the Novi (formerly Calibra) project, will take command of the new division while continuing to directly oversee the crypto effort. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also tapped former Upwork (NASDAQ:) CEO Stephane Kasriel to assist Marcus as vice president for payments in charge of Facebook Pay, the solution that the company is currently integrating into its family of products.

