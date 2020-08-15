A look at the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, formed by Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube in 2017, whose database helps fight misinformation (Chloe Hadavas/Slate)

Chloe Hadavas / Slate:
A look at the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, formed by Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube in 2017, whose database helps fight misinformation — Last October, a neo-Nazi livestreamed his attack on a synagogue in Halle, Germany. The video of the shooting, which killed two people …
