28 popular Parks Canada places now have Tesla donated charging stations

Parks Canada has announced that 28 of its most popular places across the country now have Tesla donated electric vehicle charging stations.
Specifically, the agency says a total of 172 electric vehicle charging stations have been installed in 14 national parks, 12 national historic sites, one national marine conservation area and in Rouge National Urban Park.
Here’s the full list:
National Parks:
- Terra Nova National Park (Newfoundland and Labrador)
- Kejimkujik National Park (Nova Scotia)
- Cape Breton Highlands National Park (Nova Scotia)
- Kouchibouguac National Park (New Brunswick)
- Fundy National Park (New Brunswick)
- Georgian Bay Islands National Park (Ontario)
- Pukaskwa National Park (Ontario)
- Point Pelee National Park (Ontario)
- Prince Albert National Park (Saskatchewan)
- Banff National Park (Alberta)
- Jasper National Park (Alberta)
- Waterton Lakes National Park (Alberta)
- Riding Mountain National Park (Manitoba)
- La Mauricie National Park (Quebec)
National Historic Sites
- Grand-Pré National Historic Site (Nova Scotia)
- Rideau Canal National Historic Site (Ontario)
- Fort George National Historic Site (Ontario)
- Sault Ste Marie Canal National Historic Site (Ontario)
- Bellevue House National Historic Site (Ontario)
- HMCS Haida National Historic Site (Ontario)
- Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site (Ontario)
- Batoche National Historic Site (Saskatchewan)
- Motherwell Homestead National Historic Site (Saskatchewan)
- Fort Rodd Hill National Historic Site (British Columbia)
- Signal Hill (Newfoundland and Labrador)
- Lower Fort Garry National Historic Site (Manitoba)
National Marine Conservation Areas:
- Saguenay-St-Laurent Marine Park (Quebec)
National Urban Park:
- Rouge National Park (Ontario)
Parks Canada says half of these charging stations are Tesla, while the other half are J-1772. All park charging stations are included free of charge with entry fees (where applicable).
Parks Canada notes that the Government of Canada committed in May 2019 to have charging station infrastructure at or near 25 of the most popular Parks Canada places across the country by 2021, meaning it has hit its goal early. Looking forward, the government aims to provide at least 50 popular Parks Canada places with charging stations by 2025.
Source: Parks Canada