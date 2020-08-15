20 Top Universities Join Oasis Blockchain Network’s Data Program By Cointelegraph

20 Top Universities Join Oasis Blockchain Network’s Data Program
Blockchain and data science societies from some of the world’s most prestigious universities have joined blockchain infrastructure providers like Bison Trails as founder members of the Oasis University Program.
The program, announced Aug. 13, aims to highlight and popularize the Oasis Network within this student society ecosystem. The Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake blockchain designed to enable the tokenization of data, allowing users to maintain control of what data is shared and to whom.
