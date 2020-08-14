Your Friday Briefing

Israel and U.A.E. strike a major diplomatic agreement

Israel reached an agreement with the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to establish “full normalization of relations” and forgo “declaring sovereignty” over occupied West Bank territory for now to improve ties with the rest of the Arab world.

In a surprise White House announcement, President Trump said he had brokered a deal for Israel and the U.A.E. to cooperate on investment, tourism, security and other areas while moving to allow direct flights between the countries and to set up reciprocal embassies.

If fulfilled, it would make the U.A.E. the third Arab country to establish normal diplomatic relations with Israel, after Jordan and Egypt.

The dynamics: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel needed to remind Israelis why they elected him, amid an increasingly fraught annexation plan. Mr. Trump needed a win. And the U.A.E., under fire over accusations of human rights abuses in Yemen, needed to improve its image in Washington.