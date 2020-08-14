Yankees place Aaron Judge on injured list with calf strain

Two days after New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that slugger Aaron Judge was dealing with “lower body tightness,” Boone confirmed that the Bombers placed the 28-year-old star on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain:
Judge hit his ninth home run in 17 games against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday but he missed Wednesday’s outing due to what Boone hoped, at the time, would be a minor setback.
Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the Yankees believe Judge won’t be sidelined too long:
A Most Valuable Player candidate over the first quarter of the pandemic-shortened campaign, Judge has homers and is hitting .290 with 20 RBI and a 1.101 OPS.