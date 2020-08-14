Yankees place Aaron Judge on IL with strained calf

The Yankees have decided to place outfielder Aaron Judge on the injured list, manager Aaron Boone announced to reporters, including Erik Boland of Newsday. He’s dealing with a mild calf strain.

Boone made clear that this is only a precautionary move. While the injury is said to be merely a Grade 1 strain, if that, the team is exercising ample caution with its star slugger.

Yankees fans will be forgiven for fostering greater concern than the skipper himself let on. Judge hasn’t topped five hundred plate appearances in a season since his mammoth 2017 rookie year, owing to a series of health issues.

It’s much the same situation with fellow middle-of-the-order centerpiece Giancarlo Stanton. He’s also sidelined with what’s hoped to be a mild leg muscle issue, but comes with the same sort of worrisome background. In their absence, former top prospect Clint Frazier could get a window to prove himself.