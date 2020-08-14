WWE NXT’s Dakota Kai’s journey to wrestling, dealing with injury

When it comes to facing adversity in the gruelling industry that is professional wrestling, you’d struggle to overlook the journey of New Zealand born WWE NXT superstar Dakota Kai.

Kai, 32, spent nearly 10 years competing on independent professional wrestling promotions across Australia, New Zealand, America and Japan before finally putting pen to paper on a contract with the WWE in late 2016.

Since bursting onto the scene back in 2017 and featuring regularly on WWE’s NXT brand, whether it be performing on wrestling’s grand stage WrestleMania, fighting in a steel cage, or competing for championship gold, Kai has nearly done it all in her short career.

The Kiwi star even recently transformed her character to ‘heel,’ which is the term commonly associated with the villain or bad person of the show.

Dakota Kai (WWE)

When asked about the adversity and many years before finally making the WWE, Kai admitted the long journey tested her. She said that after the WWE rejected her after her first try out, she wondered whether it was time to give up the career she had dreamed about.

“You can’t fake passion for something like that and when you have the passion it isn’t hard to pursue a goal like that,” Kai told Wide World of Sports.

“I did my try out for the WWE in 2014, I wasn’t successful initially.

“They said: ‘We don’t don’t have anything for you now, but keep doing what you’re doing and stay in touch because we might have something for you in the future’.

“There was a window there for a time, where it wasn’t that I was unsuccessful and needed to stop, but I had been doing this for years, I should probably venture into something else and take a little bit more of the focus, off wrestling.

“But I never really stopped, I kept wrestling which was a good thing. Lucky I didn’t stop.”

Dakota Kai (WWE)

In January of 2019, Kai faced another uphill battle when she ruptured her ACL during a WWE live event.

Having finally made a name for herself, she admitted the mental side of her preparation took a step backward as she had dark thoughts about injury ruining her career.

“It was weird after my ACL injury, the physical side of rehab was fine, but it’s really the mental part,” she said.

“That still plays a huge role even after I’m already wrestling because you’re constantly questioning yourself if whether you can compete like you used to or if you’re going to get injured again.

“The fact I’ve been able to have no injuries since the ACL has been amazing and that only instils more confidence, it’s been going really well.”

Kai, like much of WWE’s talent, regularly hones her craft at the company’s performance centre in Orlando.

Current WWE stars are guided by legends and icons of professional wrestling like Triple H and Shawn Michaels when putting in the hard yards behinds the scenes.

Dakota Kai (WWE)

“It’s crazy, it’s very weird, because being someone who used to watch them growing up, it’s very strange to have them now be your bosses and to try and act normally around them,” Kai said.

“I’ve learned so much from Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

“To have them around NXT every week, they will constantly give you feedback on your matches and the process it takes to put anything like that together, they will have a big hand in.”

When asked the best advice she had been given, Kai revealed Triple H taught her that in the professional wrestling industry, “You can’t always be at the top”.

“Especially coming from someone like him who’s been through a lot, it’s such a rollercoaster of a journey,” Kai added.

“To appreciate the highs when they’re happening, because who knows when it will happen again.

“There could be a moment in your career where it could be a little quiet but that’s only the journey to whatever the next big opportunity is.

“That only makes moments so much better when they’re bookmarked or surrounded by moments that aren’t as high.”

