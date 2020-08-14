Wildfire outside Grand Junction becomes 4th-largest in Colorado history

Matilda Coleman
The Pine Gulch fire burning outside Grand Junction grew to 73,381 acres overnight, making it the fourth-largest wildfire ever recorded in Colorado.

The fire, sparked by lightning July 31, remains at 7% containment, Pine Gulch fire officials said Friday morning on Facebook.

Crews have managed to keep the flames from crossing Garfield 204, where residences and oil and gas operations sit.

Friday will mark another hot and dry day — ripe for extreme fire conditions, officials note, with smoke continuing to be seen across the area.

