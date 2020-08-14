Wildfire outside Grand Junction becomes 4th-largest in Colorado history

The Pine Gulch fire burning outside Grand Junction grew to 73,381 acres overnight, making it the fourth-largest wildfire ever recorded in Colorado.

The fire, sparked by lightning July 31, remains at 7% containment, Pine Gulch fire officials said Friday morning on Facebook.

Crews have managed to keep the flames from crossing Garfield 204, where residences and oil and gas operations sit.

Friday will mark another hot and dry day — ripe for extreme fire conditions, officials note, with smoke continuing to be seen across the area.

With the fire’s overnight expansion, Pine Gulch passed Missionary Ridge (70,485 acres in 2002) for fourth all- on Colorado’s most expansive wildfires, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.

Every one of the 10 largest fires in state history has come since 2002.

Wildfire map

Click markers for details, use buttons to change what wildfires are shown. Map data is automatically updated by government agencies and could lag real- events. Incident types are numbered 1-5 — a type 1 incident is a large, complex wildfire affecting people and critical infrastructure, a type 5 incident is a small wildfire with few personnel involved. Find more information about incident types at the bottom of this page.