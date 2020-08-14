Why this taxpayer had to pay taxes on what he thought was the sale of his principal residence

Article content continued

Since the taxpayer admitted that he failed to report the income or gain from the disposition of the condo, this clearly constitutes a false statement or omission. But did he do so “knowingly or in circumstances amounting to gross negligence”?

Prior jurisprudence has found that being “willfully blind” amounts to gross negligence. As the Federal Court of Appeal wrote in a 2017 case, “A taxpayer is willfully blind in circumstances where the taxpayer becomes aware of the need for inquiry but declines to make the inquiry because the taxpayer does not want to know, or studiously avoids, the truth. The concept is one of deliberate ignorance … The law will impute knowledge to a taxpayer who, in circumstances that suggest inquiry should be made, chooses not to do so.”

The taxpayer, who the judge referred to as “an experienced businessperson,” owned several properties in France, Portugal, Ontario and Quebec, and had invested significant sums of money to purchase and renovate them. He carried out several sophisticated real estate transactions, such as converting the apartments into condo units. “(He) thus had access to professionals who could advise him adequately,” the judge noted.

Yet, there was no evidence that the taxpayer consulted his accountant or another professional adviser about the tax consequences arising from the sale of the condo. In the judge’s opinion, a prudent and informed taxpayer should at least have questioned the tax treatment of the transaction and raised the issue with his advisers. The judge decided the taxpayer was, indeed, negligent in not taking advice from these professionals, and he knew, or at least should have known, that the PRE could not apply in his case since he had never lived in the condo that was sold.

The judge, in upholding the penalty, concluded that the taxpayer demonstrated willful ignorance and committed gross negligence in not declaring in his income tax return the benefit that he knew he had realized when disposing of the condo, finding that the taxpayer “was negligent in not checking with his advisers about the conditions for applying the principal residence exemption.”

Jamie Golombek, CPA, CA, CFP, CLU, TEP is the managing director, Tax & Estate Planning with CIBC Private Wealth Management in Toronto.