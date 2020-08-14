What to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO, and more

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Between traditional television, video-on-demand releases, and a growing number of streaming services, it can be hard to keep up with what one should watch week to week. is here to help you keep track of new releases as well as the occasional older title worth checking out. Take a look at this weekend’s notable arrivals, a couple you may have missed earlier in the week, and what else is coming soon:

Netflix

“Project Power,” starring Jamie Foxx (right), Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback, comes to Netflix on Aug. 14. Also pictured: Rodrigo Santoro. Skip Bolen—Netflix

Project Power: The new take on the superhero genre—which involves people taking pills to develop powers—stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback. It arrives on Netflix Aug. 14. Read ’s interview with Fishback, as well as filmmakers Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, here.

Glow Up: Ding dong! The second season of this U.K. makeup competition will be available to watch stateside on Aug. 14.

All four seasons of The Legend of Korra also arrive on the streamer Aug. 14, along with Teenage Bounty Hunters, the fourth season of 3%, and animated superhero adventure Fearless.

On TV

From left: Courtney B. Vance, Jonathan Majors, and Jurnee Smollett star in “Lovecraft Country” on HBO. Elizabeth Morris—HBO

Horror series Lovecraft Country, produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams and starring Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett, will premiere on HBO Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. ET (and will be available to stream on the HBO and HBO Max apps).

The fifth season of The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth returns to Showtime on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Discovery channel’s Shark Week comes to its conclusion on Aug. 16.

Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis stars in “Ted Lasso,” premiering Friday, Aug. 14, on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Ted Lasso: Jason Sudeikis plays the title character in this new comedy series, which arrives on Apple TV+ Aug. 14. Sudeikis portrays a college football coach from Kansas who has to coach a professional soccer team in England.

Boys State: The documentary, which took the U.S. Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, comes to Apple TV+ on Aug. 14 and will give viewers a glimpse into what happens when 1,000 Texas high school senior boys gather to build their own government.

