Wests Tigers facing identity crisis says Brad Fittler

Rugby league great Brad Fittler says the struggling Wests Tigers have an “identity crisis.”

Despite featuring in the top eight earlier this season, the Tigers have now lost five of their past six games and are four points out of the eight, sitting in 10th position.

The Tigers were dealt more misery earlier this week when former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke turned down a role on the club’s board according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

Fittler said the Tigers are currently in the middle of an “identity crisis” while criticising the club for not embracing their fanbase that stretches all the way out to Campbelltown in Greater Western Sydney.

Wests Tigers (Getty)

“The Wests Tigers, in general, have a bit of an identity crisis,” Fittlers said on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“I don’t know why they haven’t really embraced Campbelltown more.

“Until you go to the masses and celebrate being out there as the team from the west, I find it hard to ever see the Wests Tigers ever becoming anyone of real strength.

“They just don’t have the fanbase and the support.

Sterlo writes-off Tigers’ finals

Responding to Fittler’s comments, rugby league immortal Andrew Johns took aim at the club for not hanging on to their juniors after the likes of James Tedesco, Mitchell Moses and Aaron Woods all departed in recent time.

“Don’t let your juniors go,” Johns said.

“Moses, Tedesco, Brown, Woods, Papenhuyzen, Sironen, the list goes on.”

Earlier this week, The Sydney Morning Herald reported the club would be prepared to pay half of Moses Mbye’s $800,000 per season salary for the next two years if he was offloaded to a rival team.

Mbye, who represented Queensland in last year’s State of Origin series, was made captain of the Tigers by coach Michael Maguire last season before veteran Benji Marshall joined on this year as co-captain.

Should the NRL be looking to obtain Super League stars? : Immortal Behaviour

Johns took aim at both Mbye and five-eighth Josh Reynolds, who was recruited from Canterbury at the end of 2017, for net setting the club on “fire.”

“Two of their highest-paid players, Moses Mbye, who hasn’t set the world on fire – he’s playing between positions. I see him as a running five-eighth, I don’t see him as a centre,” Johns said on Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“Also, Josh Reynolds. They’ve got some guys there on huge money who aren’t setting the club on fire.

“I think they’re looking to clean out that salary cap and buy some classy young players.”

Moses Mbye (Getty)

When asked which team Mbye could switch to, Johns said “maybe back to the Bulldogs as a running five-eighth.”

He added: “Depending on the way they play, maybe the Dragons. It’s a tough one.”