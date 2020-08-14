Wendy Williams Shades Ex Kevin Hunter With ‘Baby Situation’ Comment

In other news, the TV host has reportedly sold her and her ex-husband’s shared New Jersey house, which the former spouses bought for $2.1 million in 2008, for $1.4 million.
Wendy Williams is now able to poke fun at her marital issues with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, from whom she split as he was rumored to be welcoming a child with another woman during their marriage. The TV host joked about the matter in her new post on Instagram.
On Thursday, August 13, the 56-year-old shared a picture of her holding a baby on her lap while she was in the car. “Look @ me with my baby girl. I’m not the only Hunter with a baby situation,” so Wendy cheekily captioned the photo. The baby is actually her friend Raquel Harper‘s daughter named Joyous.
Raq noticed that TheShadeRoom reposted Wendy’s post featuring her baby and then shared the screenshot of it on her own page. “Wendy Williams @wendyshow daughter Joyous,” she wrote alongside multiple laughing-and-crying face emojis.
“Y’all quick. She shady and petty,” a fan reacted to Wendy’s post. “Shots fired,” one other said, while someone else added, “Sis laughing to keep from crying.”
Also alluding that Wendy’s still hurt from being cheated on, a user commented, “Lol she kno she’s still hurt.” Either way, a fan concluded, “Love wendy or hate her you have to admit she’s entertaining.”
In other news, Wendy has reportedly sold her New Jersey home that she shared with Kevin for $1.4 million. The pair originally listed the property in August 2019 for $1.895 million before reducing it to $1.575 million. It was said that the former couple bought the Livingston property for $2.1 million in 2008.
She married Kevin in 1997 and welcomed a son in 2000. She filed for divorce in April 2019 after discovering he just fathered a child with his mistress. She said it’s the last straw for her, “Infidelity is one thing. A full baby is a whole another topic.” Their divorce was finalized on Tuesday, January 21 in New Jersey.