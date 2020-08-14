Wendy Williams Shades Ex Kevin Hunter With ‘Baby Situation’ Comment

WENN

In other news, the TV host has reportedly sold her and her ex-husband’s shared New Jersey house, which the former spouses bought for $2.1 million in 2008, for $1.4 million.

Wendy Williams is now able to poke fun at her marital issues with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, from whom she split as he was rumored to be welcoming a child with another woman during their marriage. The TV host joked about the matter in her new post on Instagram.

On Thursday, August 13, the 56-year-old shared a picture of her holding a baby on her lap while she was in the car. “Look @ me with my baby girl. I’m not the only Hunter with a baby situation,” so Wendy cheekily captioned the photo. The baby is actually her friend Raquel Harper‘s daughter named Joyous.

<br />

Raq noticed that TheShadeRoom reposted Wendy’s post featuring her baby and then shared the screenshot of it on her own page. “Wendy Williams @wendyshow daughter Joyous,” she wrote alongside multiple laughing-and-crying face emojis.

<br />

“Y’all quick. She shady and petty,” a fan reacted to Wendy’s post. “Shots fired,” one other said, while someone else added, “Sis laughing to keep from crying.”

Also alluding that Wendy’s still hurt from being cheated on, a user commented, “Lol she kno she’s still hurt.” Either way, a fan concluded, “Love wendy or hate her you have to admit she’s entertaining.”

In other news, Wendy has reportedly sold her New Jersey home that she shared with Kevin for $1.4 million. The pair originally listed the property in August 2019 for $1.895 million before reducing it to $1.575 million. It was said that the former couple bought the Livingston property for $2.1 million in 2008.

She married Kevin in 1997 and welcomed a son in 2000. She filed for divorce in April 2019 after discovering he just fathered a child with his mistress. She said it’s the last straw for her, “Infidelity is one thing. A full baby is a whole another topic.” Their divorce was finalized on Tuesday, January 21 in New Jersey.