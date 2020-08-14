Weak inflation presents policy challenge for Brazil central bank: director By

© . The central bank headquarters building is seen in Brasilia
BRASILIA () – Brazil’s central bank faces monetary policy challenges ahead, in large part because inflation forecasts and inflation expectations remain below its central target, the bank’s Monetary Policy director Bruno Serra said on Friday.
Speaking at a virtual event hosted by Swiss bank Credit Suisse (SIX:), Serra also noted the central bank’s stance at its policy meeting last week that any future interest rate cuts would have to be small and gradual due to financial stability concerns.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.