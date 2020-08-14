watchOS 7 beta download: How to install watchOS 7 beta on your Apple Watch and test the sleep tracking feature

Apple has just released the first public beta of its latest watchOS operating system. The new update brings several new features such as sleep tracking, new workout modes, watch face sharing and more.

For those who want to give the early build of watchOS 7 a try can follow the steps below.

Requirements:



Apple Watch Series 3, 4 or 5 as the latest watchOS 7 update is not compatible with older Apple Watches.

Working internet connection

Apple iPhone with iOS14 public beta

Also, before proceeding with the steps, make sure to back up your Apple Watch. It is also important to note that one you’ve updated your

Apple Watch to watchOS 7 public beta, there’s no going back as Apple currently does not offer any method to downgrade the OS back to watchOS 6.

1. Sign in to Apple Beta Software Program for watchOS 7 using the same Apple ID linked to the iPhone

Link

2. Choose watchOS option from the enrollment page



3. Now, swipe and select the option to Enroll your Apple Watch link



4. Head to Download Profile option and follow on-screen instructions to install watchOS 7 public beta

