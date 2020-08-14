Watch Jason Sudeikis Hilariously Explain That His 3-Year-Old Daughter Thinks She’s Pregnant

It’s safe to say Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were not expecting this announcement.

During a chat with James Corden on Thursday, Aug. 13, the Saturday Night Live alum shared that his and Olivia Wilde‘s 3-year-old daughter Daisy recently declared that she’s “pregnant.” As Jason explained on The Late Late Show, “Daisy has matured, she’s three almost four, and she’s in that full-blown prenager mode.”

Jason said that while he and Olivia were working, Daisy asked her nanny to put her hair in rollers. “I came home and she looked like Frenchie from Grease,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘What is going on, Daisy?’ And she’s like, ‘I want curls in my hair.'”

And, according to the tot’s latest proclamation, he’s about to be, um, a grandparent. “Last night,” the actor continued, “Olivia told me that Daisy told her very earnestly and very sincerely, she said, ‘Mom, I’m pregnant.'” Of the surprising news, Jason—who also shares son Otis, 6, with Olivia—joked, “It’s pretty exciting.”