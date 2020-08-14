Warriors vs Penrith Panthers start time, results, news for 2020 round 14

By Sacha Mirzabegian 06:21

Andrew Johns has slammed the idea of post-match interviews being held a day after a match, labeling the call for such a move as ‘ridiculous’.

The suggestion was made by Penrith chairman Dave O’Neill, who said post-match press conferences leave coaches vulnerable to emotional outbursts.

The comments came in the aftermath of a $20,000 fine given to Penrith coach Ivan Cleary for questioning the integrity of the refereeing in his side’s win over Canberra.

Speaking on Freddy and the Eighth, Johns said somebody has to be held accountable for the club’s performance and likes seeing coaches animated.

“I love seeing coaches, and occasionally players, emotional and raw. I think 24 hours after would be ridiculous.

“The fans deserve an answer.”

Fellow great Brad Fittler agreed.

“The coach is the spokesman for the team and the club after the game. That’s just him trying to cover for Ivan and giving him room to wiggle.”

The Panthers are aiming to return to the top of the NRL ladder when they take on the Warriors on the Central Coast tonight.

Cleary’s men can move back to the top of the standings following Melbourne’s victory over the Roosters on Thursday.