Vlade Divac stepping down as Kings GM

While it’s unclear why Divac is departing now, he hasn’t been able to deliver results since taking over the role. In five seasons with Divac as GM, the Kings haven’t had a winning campaign or made a playoff appearance, and many of his moves have been criticized. He also never really nailed any of his high draft picks, infamously passing on Luka Doncic in favor of Marvin Bagley second overall in 2018.

Divac signed a contract extension with the Kings at the end of the 2018-19 season, so something has changed significantly in a year. It’s especially notable given his battles with ownership, which he seemed to have won.