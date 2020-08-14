Victoria’s coronavirus death toll rises by four

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the four people who died in the state from COVID-19 in the past hours were all aged over 80.

The state recorded 303 new cases and four deaths.

One woman in her 80s, two men in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s died from the disease, the premier said.

“Two are connected with aged care outbreaks,” Mr Andrews added.

Mr Andrews said there are 1178 healthcare workers that have contracted coronavirus in Victoria.

He urged people to “do the right thing” to protect frontline workers who are fighting the virus every day.

The premier also said there are 2938 active cases in aged care. There are 3383 cases in Victoria which have no yet been linked to a known source, Mr Andrews said.

“(But) before people see that as a very, very big increase on previous days, we have always made the point or try to that coronavirus detective work it’s all done in one hit,” he said.

“It does take to try and work out, try to exhaust all possible sources and then to declare that case a mystery case.”

The total number of active cases in the state is 7875.

New cases ‘trending down’

Victoria’s Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton said they are seeing stabilisation in coronavirus numbers and the “number of new cases is trending down”.

Professor Sutton said the lockdown measures, mask wearing, and high testing numbers are to thank for the change but now is not the for complacency.

“As I always reinforce, no room for complacency, but I do think it’s important that people understand that the actions that they have taken, especially in recent weeks, are showing up in our numbers now,” he said.

“So, people should have hope and confidence that the things that we know work are now manifesting in our daily counts,” he said.

‘One day at a ‘: Premier

Mr Andrews said the way forward for Victoria is to take the battle “one day at a “.

“Everyone is doing the right thing but yes of course doing it tough we know that,” he said, adding to avoid a second or third wave everyone needs to “do this right”.

“It’s not a sprint, this is an endurance race, an ultra-marathon.”

When asked when he last had a day off, the premier said he couldn’t remember.

“I don’t stop because this virus doesn’t stop. It’s not just me. It is a team of thousands,” he said.

“Thousands and thousands of people who have never worked harder.”

He brushed off the suggestion that working such long hours would hinder his ability to lead well.

“This is the job I’ve signed up for. There are no easy days in this job,” he said.

“It is a great honour and privilege to lead this great state. But no-one said it would be easy.

“So you have got to push on, push through, and get the job done.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348.