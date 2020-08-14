Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to decide

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the state government is still speaking with the AFL over whether this year’s grand final remains in Melbourne.

The state of Victoria currently has a contract with the AFL to host the grand final every year at the MCG until 2057.

However, Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak has cast doubts over whether the MCG will be a suitable venue as Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland and NSW all express interest in shifting the location of the 2020 AFL Grand Final.

Andrews revealed today that the Victorian state government hasn’t ruled out attempting to keep the grand final for 2020 as they continue to speak with the AFL on contingencies going forward.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Getty)

“It’s something that we’re speaking with the AFL about,” Andrews told reporters.

“We’ve got a contract in place so we would seek to add at a year at the end of that contract if the event can’t occur here.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that it does but it is a long way off.”

Andrews said his priority right now was to focus on tackling Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak.

“It is a long way off and I think we’re all rightly focused on getting to the other side of this [pandemic] but as soon as there’s any decision made there or anything that I can update you,” he said. said