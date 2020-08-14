UK secures 90 million vaccine doses, Germany hotspot numbers four times previous estimate

The UK has secured 90 million doses of coronavirus vaccine , while Germany has learned a hotspot town actually had four times the number of infections than what was originally reported.

People wearing face masks queue up to be tested for COVID-19, outside a local clinic in Santa Coloma de Gramanet in Barcelona, Spain. (Associated Press)

The deals with Novavax, an American biotech company, and Janssen, a Belgian company owned by Johnson & Johnson, mean the UK has now acquired the rights to 340 million doses of six different experimental vaccines.

The government seeks to hedge its bets on products still in the testing phase to see if they are safe and effective.

“What we’re doing is we’ve chosen six of the most promising vaccines across four different vaccine types and we’re hoping that one of those will work,” Kate Bingham, chair of the government’s Vaccines Taskforce, told ITV.

Germany ‘s disease control centre says a study of a previous coronavirus hotspot town indicates there were almost four times as many infections from an outbreak in March.

The Robert Koch Institute says recent blood tests conducted on 2203 adults in the southwestern town of Kupferzell showed that 7.7 per cent had antibodies for the coronavirus.

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility during the coronavirus pandemic in Burnaby, British Columbia. (Associated Press)

In March, about 100 people tested positive for the coronavirus with a swab test and three died following an outbreak linked to a church concert in Kupferzell, population 6000.

The study’s authors say this indicates more people were exposed to the coronavirus than previously thought and developed antibodies.

The authors note many people with the virus show only minimal or no symptoms.

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa has announced a range of new nationwide restrictions to help fight a surge in coronavirus cases.

Mr Illa said after an emergency meeting Friday (local ) with leaders of Spain’s autonomous regions that authorities are shutting all discos and nightclubs across Spain.

Visits to nursing homes are limited to one person a day for each resident for only one hour. People are prohibited from smoking in public areas if they are unable to keep at least two metres away from others.

Police will begin cracking down harder on banned nighttime street gatherings by young people to drink alcohol.

New daily cases in Spain have been steadily climbing since the country on June 21 ended a more than three-month lockdown.

A man undergoes testing for COVID-19 at Rome’s San Giovanni Addolorata hospital in Italy. (Associated Press)

The head of France ‘s national health service says Paris and Marseille have been declared at-risk zones for the coronavirus as authorities observe a sharp increase in infections.

Jerome Salomon, speaking on France Inter radio, warned “the situation is deteriorating from week to week” in the country.

He says virus clusters emerge every day following family reunions, big parties and other gatherings amid summer holidays.

A government decree issued Friday (local ) allows authorities to impose stricter measures in the Paris and Marseille areas.

The national health agency reported 2669 new infections on Thursday, putting France’s infection rate per 100,000 people above 30.

The Canada -US border is set to remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.

The statement Friday by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly.

Many Canadians are concerned about a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve, reporting 9000 deaths and 123,000 cases.

The US leads the world in confirmed deaths (167,000) and cases (5.2 million), according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Chainbridge Distillery owner Bela Nahori displays bottles of hand sanitiser in Oakland Park, Florida, US. (Associated Press)

Governor Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola says Ivey’s Chief of Staff Jo Bonner doesn’t have symptoms but is in quarantine at home.

The news comes amid a decline in local coronavirus cases a month after a statewide mask order.

Meanwhile, some churches in Alaska’s largest city have recently defied the emergency order limiting the size of gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Alaska Public Media reported the Anchorage health order prohibits indoor gatherings of more than 15 people in public, including religious services.

In Arizona, health officials on Friday reported 928 coronavirus cases and 40 more deaths.

That increased the state’s totals to 191,721 confirmed cases and 4423 deaths.

Coronavirus-related hospitalisations in Arizona peaked about a month ago. The latest hospitalisation metrics posted by the Department of Health Services are trending down to mid-June levels.

And new Jersey’s governor says the state will move to a nearly all-mail election this November, following the model it used for the July primary because of the coronavirus.

Kahakai Elementary School Principal James Denight demonstrates what a social distancing classroom with desk shields will look like for the upcoming school year, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (Associated Press)

Greek authorities issued a “strong recommendation” for people to wear masks for a week indoors and outdoors in public areas after returning from areas with high coronavirus cases.

Public gatherings will be limited to 50 people in all areas considered hotspots.

A ban on restaurants, bars and nightclubs operating between midnight and 7am has been extended to cover much of the country, including the greater Athens area, until August .

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348