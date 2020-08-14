UFC 252 odds, prediction, betting preview for Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 & full fight card

The trilogy fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic is anyone’s to lose.

Heading into Saturday’s UFC 252, it’s essentially a toss-up between Miocic and Cormier. One thing’s for certain, though: Vegas doesn’t like this fight to go the distance.

And why should they? In both of the heavyweight matchups between the fighters, fights have been finished inside the distance: Cormier took the first fight via first-round KO, while Miocic exacted revenge with a TKO win in their 2019 fight, winning back the UFC heavyweight title in the process.

Cormier, UFC’s No. 1 ranked heavyweight, and Miocic are facing razor-thin odds heading into Saturday’s (assumed) final fight between the two Goliaths. If there’s any one thing Vegas seems to know, it’s that this fight might go the distance: as it stands, there’s +210 odds for this fight to go to the final bell, unlike their first two bouts.

Here’s what you need to know about betting on Saturday’s UFC 252 card, including updated odds for Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 and the rest of the fights.

UFC 252 odds for Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3

Moneyline: Miocic -103, Cormier -117

Miocic -103, Cormier -117 Over 2 1/2 rounds: -150

-150 Under 2/12 rounds: +120

The first two fights between Miocic and Cormier went in opposite directions: Cormier stopped their first fight in the second round via KO, while Miocic returned the favor last year in the fourth round, winning the UFC heavyweight championship in the process.

With Cormier the slight, slight favorite over Miocic, oddsmakers believe that this fight really could go either way. Couple in the fact that both fighters haven’t fought since their meeting almost a year ago to the day, there’s no real way of knowing who might enter the fight hotter or more ready.

Somewhat surprisingly, oddsmakers also like this fight to end inside of 2 1/2 rounds. To a degree, it makes sense: five of Miocic’s last seven fights have ended inside of one round, with just two — 2018 UD victory over Francis Ngannou and 2019 fourth-round TKO victory over Cormier — lasting longer than one. For Cormier, 12 of his 25 career fights have gone longer than two rounds.

All odds are courtesy of Sports Insider.

Betting odds for UFC 252 fight card

Daniel Pineda vs. Herbert Burns

Moneyline: Pineda +235, Burns -275

Pineda +235, Burns -275 Over 1 1/2 rounds: +105

+105 Under 1 1/2 round: -105

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

Moneyline: Miller +116, Pichel -136

Miller +116, Pichel -136 Over 2 1/2 rounds: -150

-150 Under 2 1/2 rounds: +120

Danny Chavez vs. TJ Brown

Moneyline: Chavez +130, Brown -150

Chavez +130, Brown -150 Over 2 1/2 rounds: -115

-115 Under 2 1/2 rounds: -115

Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter

Moneyline: Daukas -102, Porter -118

Daukas -102, Porter -118 Over 1 1/2 rounds: -125

-125 Under 1 1/2 rounds: -105

Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Moneyline: Dos Santos +108, Rozenstruik -128

Dos Santos +108, Rozenstruik -128 Over 1 1/2 rounds: -115

-115 Under 1 1/2 rounds: -115

Marlon Vera vs. Sean O’Malley

Moneyline: Vera +240, O’Malley -280

Vera +240, O’Malley -280 Over 1 1/2 rounds: -155

-155 Under 1 1/2 rounds: +125

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishivili

Moneyline: Dodson +210, Dvalishvili -250

Dodson +210, Dvalishvili -250 Over 2 1/2 rounds: -300

-300 Under 2 1/2 rounds: +240

Ashley Yoder vs. Livia Renata Souza

Moneyline: Yoder +141, Renata Souza -161

Yoder +141, Renata Souza -161 Over 2 1/2 rounds: -335

-335 Under 2 12 rounds: +260

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Moneyline: Herrig +250, Jandiroba -290

Herrig +250, Jandiroba -290 Over 2 1/2 rounds: -225

-225 Under 2 1/2 rounds: +185

Tony Kelley vs. Kai Kamaka