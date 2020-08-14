Ubisoft fires Assassin’s Creed director after misconduct claims

Article content continued

In late June, dozens of people, mostly women, spoke out on social media about their experiences facing sexual harassment and assault in the video game and streaming industries. Many of those accusations centred on Ubisoft, which has since faced scrutiny for what many described as a “boys’ club” culture. Chief Executive Officer Yves Guillemot has promised big changes. In interviews with Businessweek, more than three dozen current and former Ubisoft employees painted the picture of a company that had been aware of many of these allegations for years.

Since the allegations emerged, Ubisoft has also parted ways with top executives Tommy François and Maxime Béland as well as several other employees in lower positions. Last month, the company pushed out Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoët, one of the most powerful people at Ubisoft.

Ismail spent 11 years at Ubisoft in Montreal and also directed two previous Assassin’s Creed games, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag in 2013 and Assassin’s Creed Origins in 2017.

