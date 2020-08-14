Ubisoft fires Ashraf Ismail, the creative director of its newest Assassin's Creed game, following an investigation into misconduct allegations (Jason Schreier/Bloomberg)

Jason Schreier / Bloomberg:
Ubisoft fires Ashraf Ismail, the creative director of its newest Assassin’s Creed game, following an investigation into misconduct allegations — Ubisoft Entertainment SA has dismissed the creative director of the newest Assassin’s Creed game, the latest result of a MeToo reckoning …
