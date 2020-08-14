Home Technology Ubisoft fires Ashraf Ismail, the creative director of its newest Assassin's Creed...

Ubisoft fires Ashraf Ismail, the creative director of its newest Assassin's Creed game, following an investigation into misconduct allegations (Jason Schreier/Bloomberg)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Jason Schreier / Bloomberg:

Ubisoft fires Ashraf Ismail, the creative director of its newest Assassin’s Creed game, following an investigation into misconduct allegations  —  Ubisoft Entertainment SA has dismissed the creative director of the newest Assassin’s Creed game, the latest result of a MeToo reckoning …

RELATED ARTICLES

©