U.S.-China trade deal review planned for Saturday postponed, sources say By

WASHINGTON () – A review of the U.S.-China trade deal initially slated for Saturday will be delayed due to scheduling issues, and no new date has been agreed yet, according to sources familiar with the plans.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had been expected to meet via videoconference on Aug. 15, the six-month anniversary of agreement entering into force.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.