TV Ratings for Thursday, Aug. 13: ‘Big Brother 22’ All-Stars Eviction

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Big Brother drew 4.1 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating with the first eviction of this all-stars season, easily leading Thursday in both measures. (Read recap.)

Over on ABC, Holey Moley (3.4 mil/0.6) ticked up week-to-week, Don’t (2.5 mil/0.5) was steady with its first season finale, and To Tell the Truth (3 mil/0.6) was also steady.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Killer Camp (480K/0.1) was steady with its season finale, while NBC’s Coronavirus and the Classroom special did 2.6 mil and a 0.4.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

