Tuukka Rask: Playoffs feel like ‘exhibition games’ without fans

Tuukka Rask tends to receive a lot of criticism for whatever comments he makes following a poor performance, and the comments he made Thursday are no exception to that.
The Boston Bruins netminder discussed what he feels the atmosphere is like in Toronto without fans in attendance, and it likely wasn’t what Bruins fans want to hear.
Rask said the traditional playoff format helps build excitement and that fans play more of a crucial role than people think.
The 33-year-old stopped 23-of-26 shots in a 3-2 Game 2 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes, and it’s evident that he’s having major problems controlling the puck.
As a result, fans have called for Jaroslav Halak to be inserted into the lineup in place of Rask, though that’s probably not going to happen for Game 3 on Saturday.
