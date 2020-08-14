TSR Reactionz: Nas Name Drops Doja Cat In His New Song “Ultra Black”

Nas dropped some new music on us, which has his name trending after he mentioned Doja Cat on the track, y’all! While spitting some bars on ‘Ultra Black’, Nas refers to himself as “Unapologetically black, the opposite of Doja Cat.”

While Nas is a legend in the rap game, the Twittersphere had pretty mixed reactions to his Doja mention. If y’all recall, Doja was under fire a few months back for allegedly engaging in, and/or allowing racist and anti-black behavior while in chat rooms.

View this post on Instagram #BlackTwitter has been having a drag session and ultimately calling to cancel #DojaCat, due to resurfaced vids. _________________________________ Many are alleging that she made racial remarks in chat rooms with people who are allegedly racist. _________________________________ On Sunday, the artist took to Instagram to address these accusations. (:@gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 24, 2020 at 8:18pm PDT

People were also dragging her for an old song that resurfaced, in which they assumed she was using a racial slur to refer to another black woman. Nevertheless, some people think Nas took it too far with his punchline, and others think Doja had it coming,

Check out what some people had to say, Roomies:

When Nas said “Unapologetically black, the opposite of Doja Cat” I felt that pic.twitter.com/Ia7weC4M0S — The Wisest Fool (@only_omenihu) August 14, 2020

How dare this n/gger?!

This is EXACTLY why I’m not scolding Doja Cat bc Blk men have a bevy of shit to say to her but Nas had nothing to say to Iggy Azalea whom he had on his own tour & I remember yrs ago him defending Gwenyth Paltrow after she said the word nigga. https://t.co/Jv6HMC8HBL — Ex nihilo (@NoireN) August 14, 2020

We live in a world where Doja Cat fans are insinuating that Nas is the one that’s a coon. Wild times we live in. — Rakeem The Bastard Swordsman (@RakeemShabazz) August 14, 2020

Doja cat stans really on twitter saying she’ll destroy nas in a diss… destroy a man who made jay z cry on radio… I’m unironically laughing at this — Yashar (@YasharD_) August 14, 2020

The post TSR Reactionz: Nas Name Drops Doja Cat In His New Song “Ultra Black” appeared first on The Shade Room.