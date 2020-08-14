Trump says ready to send out coronavirus aid, but Democrats holding it up By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Trump announces UAE and Israel peace agreement at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON () – President Donald Trump in a series of Friday tweets announced the White House is preparing to provide relief for the economic pain of the coronavirus as legislation stalls in Congress, saying his administration is ramping up to send money to families, state and local governments, and businesses.

He wrote that he directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to get ready to send direct payments to all Americans, and that he was ready to have Treasury and the Small Business Administration send out more Payroll Protection Program funds authorized in previous legislation.

He also said he was ready to send “more money to states and local governments,” but did not identify an agency or mechanism. At the end of each tweet he wrote “Democrats are holding this up!”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR